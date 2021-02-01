In Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 1 February 2021 4:58 pm / 1 comment

When the Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance was launched back in January 2020, we lamented the lack of key features such as Dynamic Chassis Control, drive mode selector, and XDS electronic differential lock – things that made the pre-facelift 2.0 TSI Highline model very attractive.

Then, later in the year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia introduced the Passat R-Line with all of the above, and some visual enhancements to go. All that for around RM21,600 more than the 2.0 TSI Elegance? That surely seems like a bargain for aspiring buyers.

To quickly recap, the top Passat model gets the full R-Line bodykit, 19-inch silver Verona alloys, Nappa leather upholstery with carbon-fibre print, Dark Diamond Flag inlays, and 14-way power adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage.

No changes to the powertrain, so the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine soldiers on. It makes 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm, all of which are sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission (DQ381) with paddle shifters. Is this the complete package? Find out what we think of this RM204k D-segment sedan in the video review, above.