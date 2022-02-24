In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 24 February 2022 3:41 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) launched the updated Passat Elegance 2.0 TSI, featuring small enhancements for 2022. The D-segment sedan is currently on display at the Volkswagen Tour roadshow at 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

If this is the first time you’re getting acquainted with the car, then note that it rides on new dual-tone 18-inch Bonneville wheels, new VW badges (slimmer font), a new touch panel with haptic feedback for the Climatronic triple-zone climate system (identical to the Passat R-Line and Arteon), and wireless Android Auto for the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system.

These upgrades do come at a slight increase in price, so the Passat Elegance 2.0 TSI now retails for RM183,680 (inclusive of the SST exemption, until June 30, 2020), up a mere RM801 from before. No other changes have been made.

Colour options remain the same, as is the tune for the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-pot. For the Elegance, the engine delivers 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission that drives the front wheels.

It still doesn’t come with autonomous emergency braking, but the existing Side Assist blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags and stability control remain.

Those keen on checking out the Passat – as well as the Mk8 Golfs – may head over to the Volkswagen Tour roadshow at 1 Utama Shopping Centre (Centre Court, Old Wing, Ground Floor). It’s open to public from February 23 to 27, and runs from 10am to 10pm.