The Volkswagen ID.4 has been spotted in Malaysia yet again, this time in SS14, Subang Jaya. This example is finished in a different colour compared another unit sighted last month, but the badging reveals it to also be a Pro variant.

In Pro guise, the electric vehicle and 2021 World Car of the Year is equipped with a underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross). This powers a rear electric motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Based on Volkswagen’s spec sheet, a full charge provides around 520 km of range following the WLTP standard. When depleted, the EV supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW and DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) with a maximum input of 125 kW. The ID.4 is also sold in the United States and China, with different charging connectors used for those markets.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has yet to confirm if the ID.4 will be officially sold in Malaysia, although with two units sighted so far – likely brought in for testing purposes – there’s strong likelihood that it could happen.

The company previously said it had no immediate plans to launch EVs here, but VPCM managing director Erik Winter was quoted saying “we are doing our level best to introduce BEVs in Malaysia in a post from March.

For those curious about the size of the ID.4, it measures 4,584 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,765 mm. For context, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,000 mm.

In Germany, the Pro variant of the ID.4 starts at 46,335 euros (RM209,724). If the ID.4 is launched here within the incentive period for CBU EVs – ending December 31, 2023 – it stands to benefit from no import and excise duties, which helps with pricing.

If it sells for around RM210k, and that’s a big if, the ID.4 would be costlier than the Mazda MX-30 EV and all variants of Hyundai Kona Electric – both are smaller vehicles – as well as base Lite variant of the Ioniq 5.

