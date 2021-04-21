In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 21 April 2021 12:12 pm / 0 comments

The winners of the 2021 World Car Awards have been announced, and unlike last year, the winners in the five categories were evenly spread, with different brands picking up each of the individual titles.

The Volkswagen ID.4 took home the biggest prize, being named as 2021 World Car of the Year. The all-electric SUV finished on top in the final round of voting, which saw three shortlisted candidates vying for the crown. The ID.4 obtained 798 points from jurors to finish ahead of the Honda e (742 points) and the Toyota Yaris (732 points), this year’s European Car of the Year.

The Honda e didn’t walk away empty handed, because it secured the World Urban Car title in this year’s edition of the awards. The electric compact hatch received 754 points, which was good enough to put it ahead of the other two finalists, the Yaris (737 points) and the Honda Jazz/Fit (719 points).

As for the World Luxury Car category, the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was named this year’s winner, its 853 points outpacing the Polestar 2, which finished with 815 points, and the Land Rover Defender, which ended the campaign with 774 points.

Meanwhile, the Porsche 911 Turbo took the gong in the World Performance Car category, finishing well ahead of its competitors, the Audi RS Q8 and Toyota GR Yaris, which despite all the hoo-ha finished third. The 992-generation offering ended up with 822 points, outpacing the RS Q8 (792 points) and the GR Yaris (773 points).

The final category winner was for the World Car Design of the Year award, which every model that competed in this year’s World Car Awards was eligible for. Here, the Defender emerged as champion with 299 points, beating off the Honda e (239 points) and Mazda MX-30 (197 points) for the title.