In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 9 September 2020 1:01 pm / 0 comments

Launched this time last year, the Land Rover Defender has been updated for the 2021 model year with the addition of a P400e variant that is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol hybrid powertrain. Also joining the range in the latest model year updates is a six-cylinder D300 diesel engine, along with a new X-Dynamic trim level, which is positioned between the Defender and Defender X versions.

Outputs of the plug-in hybrid powertrain are comprised of 300 PS from the Ingenium petrol engine, while the electric motor powered by a 19.2 kWh battery adds 104 PS, and together the setup delivers combined CO2 emissions of 74 g/km and fuel consumption of 3.3 l/100 km on the WLTP test cycle. The P400e powertrain is available on the longer Defender 110 bodystyle.

Available in five- or six-seat configurations, the Defender 110 P400e is kitted as standard with 20-inch wheels and electronically controlled air suspension. All variants of the plug-in hybrid Defender include a Mode 3 charging cable (Type 2, for use with a home wallbox or public charger) as standard, while a Mode 2 (Type 2 to domestic cable) method is optionally available.

The P400e has a 7 kW onboard charger, enabling an 80% battery charge in two hours. Using the domestic cable setup requires seven hours to reach 80% capacity. Meanwhile, a 50 kW DC quick charger (CCS Combo 2 port) enables the Defender P400e to be charged to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes. At full charge, it offers an EV range of 43 km, with a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 209 km/h.

The Defender P400e can operate off-road under full electric drive in both high range and low range modes, thus ensuring the Defender’s off-roading capabilities are shared across all powertrain choices, says Land Rover. In terms of load-lugging capacity, the plug-in hybrid Defender is rated for towing up to 3,000 kg, while its roof is rated for a static load of 300 kg, or a dynamic load of 168 kg.

A powertrain upgrade for the diesel range comes for the 2021 model year, with last year’s D200 and D240 2.0 litre inline-four units now superseded by D200 and D250 Ingenium inline-six diesel units, which is the same as the D300 powerplant albeit in 200 PS/500 Nm and 250 PS/570 Nm states of tune, respectively.

Click to enlarge

The D200 and D250 diesels are rated for fuel consumption at 8.8l/100 km and CO2 emissions from 230 g/km, while 0-100 km/h is attained in 10.2 seconds for the D200 and in 8.3 seconds for the D250. The top D300 diesel outputs 300 PS and 650 Nm of torque, and all Ingenium diesels for the 2021 Defender are augmented with a 48-volt mild-hybrid drive system.

The 2021 Defender also receives a new X-Dynamic trim variant, positioned below the top Defender X variant. This brings visual accents such as Silicon Satin front and rear skid pans with matching grille bar and badging, while the rear recovery loops are finished in Satin Black. Alloy wheels for the X-Dynamic come in a Satin Dark Grey/Gloss Black finish, while Narvik Black is used for the mirror caps, window decals and lower sill and wheel arch cladding.

On the inside, the X-Dynamic trim variant gets illuminated metal treadplates and seats trimmed in Robustec and a Duotone colour finish, along with Robustec console finishing trim. Robustec is hard-wearing and resistant to abrasion, inspired by workman’s gloves and motorcycle jacket patches, says Land Rover. X-Dynamic S and SE variants get Duotone grained leather with Robustec accents, while the X-Dynamic HSE gets Windsor leather with Robustec accents.

The two-door Defender 90 gets the same selection of S, SE and HSE packs as the longer Defender 110, as well as the base Defender, X-Dynamic, First Edition and X variants. The more commercial application-oriented Defender Hard Top also gets updated with the six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines, comprised of the D200 for the Defender 90 Hard Top and D250 and D300 options for the Defender 110 Hard Top.

These engines meet the more stringent RDE2 and Euro 6d-Final emissions regulations, while for markets with Euro 5 requirements, the four-cylinder D200 and D240 diesels continue to be available. A range of specification packs are also available for the Hard Top range, and coil spring suspension is standard on both Defender 90 and 110 Hard Top models. Air suspension is optionally available for the Defender 110 Hard Top.

The 2021 Land Rover Defender is available to order in the United Kingdom, and prices start from £35,820 (RM193,758) for the Defender 90 Hard Top and from £43,012 (RM232,661) for the Defender 110 Hard Top. Meanwhile, the regular Defender range starts with the Defender 90 from £43,625 (RM235,999), and £45,640 (RM246,900) for the Defender 110.

