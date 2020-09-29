In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 29 September 2020 2:36 pm / 3 comments

The Mazda MX-30 electric crossover has officially gone on sale in the UK, with first deliveries set to begin in March 2021. On-the-road prices, after EV incentives, start from £25,545 (RM137k) for the SE-L Lux variant to £30,045 (RM161k) for the top GT Sport Tech .

Besides the difference in specification, all four variants on sale are mechanically identical, in that they share the same 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery with prismatic cells. Mazda says the battery, which powers a single 105 kW (141 hp, 264 Nm) electric motor, provides a range of 200 km on a full charge.

It supports up to 6.6 kW of AC charging (Type 2 connection) and 50 kW DC charging (CCS connection), the latter capable of providing 80% state-of-charge in under 40 minutes. If range is an issue, a range-extender variant can be had in the future. The MX-30 is also equipped with the enhanced Mazda e-GVC Plus system.

In terms of dimensions, the MX-30 is almost the same size as the CX-30, measuring 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall, and with a wheelbase spanning 2,655 mm. The EV actually sits on the same SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture used for the Mazda 3 and CX-30.

Design-wise, the MX-30 is unique almost to itself, featuring a long bonnet, a two-tone paint scheme, black body cladding over 18-inch wheels, circular LED tail lights and perhaps the most interesting of all – the RX-8-style suicide doors.

Mazda calls this the “freestyle doors,” but note that access to the rear is only possible by first opening the front doors. The front doors open forward by up to 82 degrees, while the rears open up to 80 degrees.

Once inside, you’ll spot the floating centre console, complete with the Commander Control interface for the Mazda Connect infotainment system. There’s also a stubby gear lever, a seven-inch touchscreen display for the climate control (a first for the brand), and a digital instrument cluster.

The centre console trays and inner section of the door handles are lined with cork, which were harvested from tree barks without felling. These were then incorporated with recycled fibres from plastic bottles.

Mazda Motors UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson said: “A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace.”

“Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK,” he added. So, what do you think of the MX-30?

