9 April 2020

The winners of the 2020 World Car Awards have been officially announced, with Kia and Porsche each scooping up a pair of titles from the five categories listed in the award, while Mazda took home just one prize.

After a final round of voting, it was the Kia Telluride that came out on top in the 2020 World Car of the Year category. The big SUV, which made its debut in January last year (and is also a NACOTY winner), managed to fend off both the Mazda 3 (745 points) and CX-30 (738 points) to secure the coveted award with an overall score of 758 points.

The Telluride is joined by the Soul EV (also known as the e-Soul) in the winner’s circle, as the all-electric crossover was named 2020 World Urban Car. The Soul EV was highly preferred by jurors, scoring 751 points compared to others in the category like the MINI Cooper SE (574 points) and Volkswagen T-Cross (702 points).

Porsche’s strong presence in the 2020 World Luxury Car and World Performance categories saw some results in the end, with the Taycan taking home both prizes. In the World Luxury Car category, the fully-electric sports sedan had to go up against its petrol-powered sibling, the 992-generation 911, as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer’s first series production electric vehicle was a clear favourite here, as it scored 846 points against the 911’s 786 points, while the EQC garnered just 778 points. The Taycan went up against the 911 again in the World Performance Car category, alongside the Porsche duo of the 718 Boxster Spyder/Cayman GT4, with the EV coming out first in the one-make battle.

The Taycan would also put up a good fight in the World Car Design of the Year category, scoring 177 points to beat out the 2020 European Car of the Year, the Peugeot 208 (144 points). However, this was not enough to take the award, as that honour eventually went to the Mazda 3 (179 points), which already has three titles to its name.