In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2020 10:57 am / 0 comments

The new Peugeot 208 has been named the 2020 European Car of the Year, finishing ahead of two electric vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan. The second-gen 208, which made its debut in February last year, collected 281 points and 17 individual first-place votes.

Although it garnered the same number of first-place votes, the Tesla only managed 242 points in total, while the Taycan ended up with 222 points. Fourth place went to the Renault Clio V, which obtained 211 points.

The rest of the finalists were the Ford Puma, which received 209 points, the Toyota Corolla, which ended up with 152 points, and the F40 BMW 1 Series, with 133 points. Judging was carried out by a jury of 58 motoring journalists from 23 countries across the Continent.

The annual awards were supposed to be presented in its usual fashion, at the start of the Geneva International Motor Show, but the cancellation of that event by force majeure brought about by the Covid-19 novel coronavirus outbreak meant that this year’s COTY ceremony was carried out via an online presentation.