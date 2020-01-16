In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2020 10:04 am / 0 comments

The winners of the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACOTY) were announced recently, with American carmakers snapping up most of the awards up for grabs. Unlike previous editions of the awards, this year’s NACOTY results were not revealed in conjunction with the Detroit Auto Show, as the event has been pushed back to June.

The search to find the worthy winners began in June 2019, and after hundreds of hours of test drives, research and evaluation by independent jurors, as well as three rounds of voting, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray took home the title of “NA Car of the Year.”

“A mid-engine Corvette was a huge risk for Chevy’s muscle-car icon. They nailed it. Stunning styling, interior, and performance for one-third of the cost of comparable European exotics,” said Henry Payne, an auto critic who writes for The Detroit News. The Corvette took the top spot ahead of another hyped sports car – the Toyota GR Supra – as well as the eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Gladiator was named “NA Car of the Year,” with jurors being very receptive to the pick-up truck that featured doors and a soft-top roof that were removable. Other finalists in the category included the Ford Ranger, which first made a return to the United States from 2019, and the RAM Heavy Duty.

Finally, the Kia Telluride disrupted a clean sweep by American carmakers by snapping up the “NA Utility Vehicle of the Year” title, edging out other three-row SUVs like the Hyundai Palisade and Lincoln Aviator. “The Telluride’s interior layout and design would meet luxury SUV standards, while its refined drivetrain, confident driving dynamics and advanced technology maintain the premium experience. Traditional SUV brands take note: there’s a new star player on the field,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Cox Automotive.