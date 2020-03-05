In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 March 2020 4:47 pm / 0 comments

The top three finalists for the 2020 World Car Awards have been announced despite the cancellation of this year’s Geneva Motor Show, and it appears that a few carmakers have the upper hand over others in the latest edition of the awards.

In the coveted 2020 World Car of the Year category, the previous ten vehicles have been shortlisted to just the Kia Telluride along with two Mazda models, the CX-30 and fourth-generation Mazda 3. The latter is also competing for the title of 2020 World Car Design of the Year, alongside the second-gen Peugeot 208 and Porsche Taycan.

On the mention of Porsche, the German carmaker has a commanding presence in this year’s awards, as the Taycan and 992-gen 911 will go up against the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the 2020 World Luxury Car category. Meanwhile, the 2020 World Performance Car category is dominated by Porsche models, with the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, 991-gen 911 and Taycan being the top three finalists.

The final category – 2020 World Urban Car – offers more diversity, with the finalists being the Kia e-Soul EV, MINI Cooper SE and Volkswagen T-Cross. The top three finalists for each category were selected by a jury of 86 automotive journalists from around the globe, with the final winners set to be announced at the New York Auto Show in April.