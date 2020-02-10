In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2020 11:06 am / 0 comments

The finalists for the 2020 World Car Awards have been announced, with carmakers battling out in five separate categories. The latest edition of the awards sees just European, Japanese and South Korean brands in the mix, with not a single American carmaker contesting in any of the categories.

In the titular 2020 World Car of the Year category, ten vehicles will compete for the most coveted prize, including the eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata, Kia e-Soul EV, Kia Telluride, second-gen Range Rover Evoque, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-30, C118 Mercedes-Benz CLA, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mk8 Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Of the ten finalists, a few of them will also be competing in other categories, with the Kia e-Soul and Volkswagen T-Cross vying for the title of 2020 World Urban Car of the Year, where they’ll be going up against the Mini Cooper SE, second-gen Peugeot 208 and Renault Clio V. Meanwhile, the Mazda 3 and CX-30 are also competing to be named 2020 World Car Design of the Year, alongside models like the Alpine 110S, Peugeot 208 and Porsche Taycan.

It’s an all-German affair in the 2020 World Luxury Car of the Year category, with the finalists being the G05 BMW X5, G07 BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz EQC, 992 Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan. The same can almost be said of the 2020 World Performance Car of the Year category, as it features the following finalists: BMW M8, Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, 992 Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan and Toyota GR Supra.

The finalists were selected by a jury of 86 automotive journalists from around the globe and will be shortlisted even further during the Geneva Motor Show next month. Following this, the final winners will then be announced at the New York Auto Show in April.