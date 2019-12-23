In Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2019 9:53 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz first revealed its seven-seat SUV, the GLB, in June this year. A member of the automaker’s compact car range, the GLB rides on the MFA2 architecture, which is also used for the A-Class, B-Class, CLA and GLA.

Also offered as a five-seater, the GLB measures 4,634 mm long, 1,834 mm wide, 1,659 mm (five-seater) or 1,663 mm (seven-seater) tall, and with a 2,829 mm wheelbase. This makes the GLB closer to the GLC in terms of size, as the latter is 4,656 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,639 mm tall and has a 2,873 mm wheelbase.

The SUV is also offered with a number of powertrains, including petrol and diesel options. The former includes the GLB 200, GLB 250 4Matic and the GLB 35 4Matic, which is marketed as a Mercedes-AMG model. Meanwhile, the diesel line-up consists of the GLB 180 d, GLB 200 d, GLB 200 d 4Matic and GLB 220 d 4Matic.

As we’ve previously reported, the GLB will make its way to Malaysia in 2020, although an official launch date and the list of available variants have yet to be revealed. Prior to its arrival, we were given the opportunity to sample the SUV during an international media drive event, and we’re sharing our thoughts on the GLB in this video review.

Just how practical is the SUV? How usable are the third-row seats? Is the base engine in the GLB 200 adequate? We’ll answer these questions in the video review, so have a watch and let us know what you think in the comments below. Happy watching.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 250 4Matic