16 July 2020

Four months on from the debut of the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S comes the 911 Turbo in Coupé and Cabriolet forms, which sits one rung beneath the 650 PS/800 Nm flagship of the range. Here, the 911 Turbo arrives with the same 3,745 cc horizontally-opposed six-cylinder with twin variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers, at a milder state of tune for outputs of 580 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

These figures give the 992-generation Turbo an output gain of 40 PS and 40 Nm over the previous, 991-generation 911 Turbo, and its peak torque output is now deployable without an overboost time limit. Therefore, the 992-gen Turbo matches the power, torque and acceleration figures of the 991 Turbo S; the 992 Turbo does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds, while top speed is 320 km/h.

Transmission comes courtesy of an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic with a ‘Turbo-specific setup’, while the PTM all-wheel-drive system is now able to send more drive to the front axle than before, as the case is with the Turbo S.

Track widths at both ends have grown, by 42 mm in front and 10 mm at the rear, which are the same increments with the Turbo S. Overall widths front and rear are identical to the Turbo S, at 1.84 m and 1.90 m respectively, and rolling stock is also identical with 255/35 tyres on 20-inch front wheels and 315/30 tyres on 21-inch rear wheels.

The 911 Turbo gets two chassis variants; a standard PASM chassis, and a sports suspension setup that ride 10 mm lower and is significantly firmer, says Porsche. Standard braking equipment is with cast iron brake discs measuring 408 mm in front and 380 mm at the back, while the PCCB ceramic brake system is optional, with 10-piston front calipers. Also optional on the Turbo is PDCC hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation.

The 992-generation 911 Turbo can be further optioned with Lightweight Design and Sports packages. The Lightweight Design package offers a weight reduction of 30 kg, and this is achieved by fitting lightweight, full-bucket seats, the removal of the rear seats and the fitting of less sound insulation, among other measures, says Porsche. The Sport package features elements from the 911 Turbo Sport Design pack, as well as additional trim in black and carbon-fibre, plus Exclusive-style tail lamps.

Creature comforts within the 992-generation Turbo include a 10.9-inch PCM infotainment screen, electrically controlled 14-way adjustable seats, Sport Chrono package, a GT sports multi-function steering wheel and a Bose surround sound system.

Optional equipment includes Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with traffic sign recognition, night vision assist, surround view and a Burmester High-End surround sound system. The Porsche 911 Turbo Coupé and Cabriolet are available to order now. Pricing in Germany starts from €180,811 (RM879,796) for the Coupé and €194,035 (RM944,171) for the Cabriolet.