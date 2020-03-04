In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 4 March 2020 10:11 am / 1 comment

The Porsche 911 Turbo S has returned for the 992-generation in Coupe and Cabriolet forms, and these represent the most potent iterations of the current generation yet. Here, the Turbo S carries over the 3.8 litre displacement of the horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, albeit now with 650 PS and 800 Nm on offer, representing gains of 70 PS and 50 Nm over the 991.2-generation Turbo S.

The increased outputs are achieved by the pair of variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbochargers which are now equipped with turbine wheels that are enlarged by 5 mm to 55 mm, and compressor wheels that are enlarged by 3 mm to 61 mm, succeeding the previous smaller units which were otherwise identical, says Porsche.

The outputs from the Turbo S powerplant are channeled to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission that is specific to this model, as well as the latest iteration of Porsche Traction Management (PTM) with a transfer case that can now shift up to 500 Nm to the front axle. Thus equipped, 0-100 km/h is elapsed in 2.7 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 8.9 seconds, or 0.2 second and one second quicker respectively than the previous model.

Helping the 992 Turbo S achieve its output gains is a new intake system, where the previous routing of process air and charge air cooling has been switched around. In addition to the side intakes that are a Turbo signature, two more air intakes have been incorporated into the rear grille for a total of four intakes. This provides a lager overall cross section and lower resistance, aiding engine efficiency.

Combined fuel consumption is 11.1 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 254 g/km for the Coupe, and 11.3 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 257 g/km for the Cabriolet. The 992 Turbo S has grown dimensionally, now measuring 1,840 mm wide in front and 1,900 mm at the back, representing growths of 45 mm and 20 mm respectively.

Track widths have also increased, and are now 42 mm wider in front and 10 mm wider at the back. Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch wheels in 255/35 tyres in front, and 21-inch wheels in 315/30 tyres at the back. Optional equipment includes the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the car by 10 mm. For braking, the 911 Turbo S now gets PCCB ceramic composite brakes as standard with brake discs larger than before, and paired with 10-piston calipers.

Inside, the 911 Turbo S gets a full leather interior with carbon-fibre trim and light silver accents as standard, while a two-tone interior scheme from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will be available as an option. The front occupants get 18-way adjustable sports seats with stitching that pays tribute to the first, 930-generation 911 Turbo of 1974, contrasting with the latest equipment including the PCM infotainment setup with a 10.9-inch screen.

For the driver, the classic central tachometer with dual digital display instrument layout alongside is carried over from the rest of the 992-generation range, while the driver gets the GT sports steering wheel and the Sport Chrono package with the integrated Porsche Track Precision app. The cabin of the 911 Turbo S is also outfitted with a Bose surround sound system.

The 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe will go on sale in Germany starting from a price of €216,396 (RM1,011,301), while the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet starts from €229,962 (RM1,074,700) in Germany.