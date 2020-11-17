In Cars, Local News, Polestar / By Anthony Lim / 17 November 2020 12:15 pm / 5 comments

The Polestar 2 is now in Malaysia, with a unit of the all-electric five-door fastback currently on display at Vision Motorsports‘ facility in Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya. Unfortunately, it’s not on sale yet, because the tax hasn’t been worked out for it, and as such there’s no indication of pricing at the moment.

The right-hand drive unit has been imported in by the company to highlight the car and to gauge demand. As it’s a brand-new vehicle (brought in via the UK), Vision says the Polestar 2 is also subject to vehicle type approval (VTA) evaluation, which hasn’t been carried out yet, as the car only arrived last week.

The particular vehicle may not be in the country for very long – it’s one of the units impacted by the recent inverter recall issued for the car, and so it will have to make the journey somewhere to have that rectified. Nonetheless, its current presence in the country will allow potential customers to get up and close with it to see what the car is all about.

The Polestar 2 – which was unveiled in February last year – is the production version of the Volvo 40.2 concept from 2016, and sits on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform as seen on the Volvo XC40 and the likes of the Lynk & Co 01, 02 and 03. Designed to take on the Tesla Model 3, it retains the show car’s compact proportions and sharp detailing, and has signifcant presence in the metal.

The car features a pair of electric motors, each producing 150 kW (204 hp) and 330 Nm of torque, placed on each axle to provide all-wheel drive. Combined system output is 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm, allowing the Polestar 2 to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds. A 78 kWh, 27-module battery pack provides a range of up to 500 km on the new, more stringent WLTP cycle.

Inside, upholstery consists of a new Weave Tech material, which the company says is inspired by diving wetsuits and is water and dirt resistant, and the grey and black interior has an austere, business-like feel to it. The rear doesn’t feel as spacious as the Tesla Model 3’s, but the seats themselves have a firm functionality about them.

Interior highlights include an 11-inch portrait-format touchscreen, which is linked to a new Android-based infotainment system. Developed in collaboration with Google, it features built-in Google Assistant voice control, Google Maps navigation (complete with charging station locations) and even the Google Play Store for apps. The centre console, topped by a tiny “gearlever”, is taller than in other Polestar and Volvo models.

If things progress, Vision says it has plans to also offer the car – which is manufactured at Polestar’s facility in Luqiao, China – with its optional Performance Pack. This adds Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and 20-inch forged alloy wheels, plus gold accents on items such as the seat belts and brake callipers.

The Polestar 2 was meant to make its first public appearance at the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2020, but those interested in viewing the car can do so now by heading over to Vision Motorsports. If the company sounds familiar, it’s because it made the news last year when it announced the introduction of its DC fast charging (DCFC) facility and the free charging it was offering to EVs,