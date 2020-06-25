In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 25 June 2020 5:36 pm / 1 comment

With the rollout of the Polestar 2 in several markets, the Swedish carmaker has revealed more details about the optional Performance Pack for the electric fastback. The package will set you back 6,000 euros (RM28,823) in Europe and comes with a number of dynamic and aesthetic upgrades.

The first item is a set of Öhlins Dual Flow Valve (DFV) dampers that are manually adjustable with 22 different settings, so you can set your Polestar 2 up for increased control and adaptability depending on conditions.

The DFV dampers ensure a more consistent response with the rate of rebound matched to compression, allowing them to remove small force peaks caused by road surface roughness and so grip, comfort and control for the vehicle are improved.

Another improvement sees the fitment of Brembo four-piston brake calipers at the front, which clamp on 375-mm discs for better performance. These feature an aero-sculpted design, a low drag system to reduce noise and rolling resistance, and the calipers themselves are painted gold, a Polestar signature.

The Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack also gets a set of 20-inch forged aluminium wheels that each 1.5 kg lighter to reduce unsprung mass, with Continental SportContact tyres paired with them. The wheels sport a four Y-spoke design and also get gold valve caps to complement the brake calipers and interior seat belts.

No change to the powertrain, as the dual electric motors continue to provide a total system output of 300 kW (408 PS or 402 hp) and 660 Nm of torque. This allows the Polestar 2 to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in under five seconds, and with a 78-kWh battery, you get a range of up to 500 km on the new, more stringent WLTP cycle.