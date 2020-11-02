In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Mick Chan / 2 November 2020 12:45 pm / 0 comments

Polestar has issued a recall for the Polestar 2 for the replacement of faulty inverters, for which 4,586 customer vehicles have been involved. The inverter in question transforms energy stored in the drive battery into power required by the electric motors which propel the vehicle.

Polestar notes that this recall for the inverter does not apply to customers in the United States, Canada and Switzerland as vehicles have yet to be delivered in these markets, and deliveries will not be affected, it said.

This recall has been announced at the same time as another for the high voltage coolant heater (HVCH), which is tasked with heating of the cabin and the high-voltage battery. Polestar has found that the HVCH fitted to early production Polestar 2 units are faulty, and also need replacing.

A total of 3,150 vehicles have been delivered to customers with affected HVCH parts, and the repairs for both inverter and HVCH recalls can be performed in a single workshop visit, says Polestar, adding that customers of the vehicles involved will be contacted via e-mail starting from today (November 2) to be notified of the issue, solutions and following steps required.

New vehicles that have yet to be delivered may be delayed for the required updates before they are handed over to their owners, and all vehicles will be upgraded to be compatible with forthcoming over-the-air (OTA) updates, says Polestar. This will enable the company to load software updates into vehicles directly as soon as they become available, it added.

Launched in February 2019, the Polestar 2 features a dual-motor electric powertrain with a total system output of 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint time of under five seconds. a 78 kWh battery provides a range of up to 500 km on the WLTP test cycle.

In June, Polestar announced details of the Performance Pack upgrade, priced at 6,000 euros (RM28,823) in Europe at time of announcement. This package is comprised of manually adjustable Öhlins Dual Flow Valve (DFV) dampers, four-pot Brembo front brake calipers and 20-inch forged aluminium wheels.

The Polestar 2 is manufactured at the automaker’s facility in Luqiao, China, which produces cars for markets including Europe, China, and North America.

