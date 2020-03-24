In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Matthew H Tong / 24 March 2020 5:41 pm / 0 comments

Production of the Polestar 2 has officially started at the automaker’s facility in Luqiao, China. The plant is situated in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, which will produce the car for markets such as Europe, China, and North America. Deliveries are expected to begin in July 2020, albeit on a market-by-market basis.

Company CEO, Thomas Ingenlath said: “The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”

The Luqiao plant is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars. “Being able to produce in Luqiao means we are able to bring Polestar 2 to market with high build and quality standards right from the beginning,” Ingenlath added.

To recap, the Polestar 2 is a pure electric crossover, and in its range-topping guise packs a pair of electric motors, each producing 150 kW (204 hp) and 330 Nm of torque and positioned on the front and rear axle. Together, the all-wheel drive vehicle outputs a combined 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque, making it as powerful as Volvo’s T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system. The 0-100 km/h sprint is achieved in under five seconds, while a 78 kWh battery provides a range of up to 500 km (based on WLTP standards).

It’s built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform as the Volvo XC40, and the massive 11-inch portrait-format touchscreen infotainment system is powered by Android, boasting features like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and even the Google Play Store. The company claims that it’s the first ever infotainment system in a car that is fully based on the Android operating system.

Additional options include the Performance Pack which adds Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and 20-inch forged alloy wheels, plus gold accents including the seat belts, brake calipers and valve caps on the wheels. Pricing starts at 39,900 euros (RM192k) for the first 12 months, which goes up to 59,900 euros (RM288k) for the fully-specced launch version. It’s also available through subscription.