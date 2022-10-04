In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 4 October 2022 7:21 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Fest returns this year and will take place from October 15 to 16, 2022, following previous editions which were held in 2019, 2018 and 2017, and right off the bat with this teaser from the official Volkswagen Malaysia Facebook and Instagram posts we now know that the German brand will be officially showing the ID.4 fully electric crossover at the upcoming event.

Beyond the sports and live music segments that have been teased to be run at this year’s edition of Volkswagen Fest, other details about the fully electric ID.4 remain under wraps, though judging from the most recent sighting last month it appears that the presence of a Pro variant is likely.

This specification packs a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery (82 kWh gross) that powers an electric motor for the rear wheels, rated at 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Official Volkswagen information for this version of the ID.4 states a range of 520 km on the WLTP testing protocol on a full charge. Recharging the ID.4 via AC with a Type 2 connection can go up to 11 kW, while DC fast charging through a CCS2 connection enables a maximum rate of 125 kW.

The official word of the ID.4 preview in Malaysia comes after Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) MD Erik Winter said in March this year that the company is “doing their level best to introduce BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in Malaysia,” with the company initially saying that there were no immediate plans to that effect at the time.

Measuring 4,584 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm, the Volkswagen ID.4 is smaller in exterior dimensions compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

