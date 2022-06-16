In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2022 9:50 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has added another variant to the ID.4 line-up with the introduction of the ID.4 Pro 4Motion in Europe. Based on the ID.4 Pro Performance, the new option gains a second electric on the front axle for all-wheel drive and more power as a result, although it still won’t match the range-topping ID.4 GTX 4Motion.

Priced from 49,020 euros (RM225,377) in Germany, the ID.4 Pro 4Motion has a total system output of 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW) and will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. That’s seven tenths of a second more than the GTX, although both share the same top speed of 180 km/h.

The electric motors – 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kw) rear and 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) front – draw power from a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for up to 517 km on a single charge following the WLTP standard. The GTX has lesser range (480 km) but comes with more power 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW), by comparison.

For charging, the new variant supports a DC input (CCS2 connection) up to 135 kW, which brings the battery from a 5-80% state of charge in just 36 minutes for a range of 337 km. Unlike the GTX, the Pro 4Motion is for customers who frequent light off-roading and need some extra oomph for towing, both of which the AWD setup provides – the maximum trailer weight is up 200 kg to 1,400 kg for an 8% gradient compared to the Pro Performance.