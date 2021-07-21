In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 21 July 2021 4:06 pm / 1 comment

The Volkswagen Group has just announced its first half sales figures for electrified cars. For the first six months of 2021, the group sold a total of 170,939 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) globally across its family of brands. That is a growth of 165.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

During the first quarter of 2021, the VW Group sold 59,948 units of BEVs (up 78.4% from Q1 2020), but this number rose significantly to 110,991 units in the second quarter (up 259.7%). The top five most popular models were the ID.4 (37,292 units), ID.3 (31,177 units), Audi e-tron SUV (25,794 units), Porsche Taycan (19,822 units), and the VW e-up! (17,890 units).

The vast majority of these EVs were sold in Europe, accounting for 74.9% or 128,078 of vehicles. The VW Group is the market leader with a 26% share in BEV deliveries. In the US, it sold over 18,514 EVs, corresponding to 10.8% of its global tally. Its EV market share in the US is about 9%. In China, the group sold 18,285 BEVs, or 10.7% of its global EV sales.

Going by the brands, Volkswagen sold 92,859 vehicles (a share of 54.3%), followed by Audi with 32,775 units (19.2%), Porsche with 19,822 units (11.6%), as well as Soda with 17,697 models (10.4%) and Seat with 6,172 vehicles (3.6%).

Volkswagen head of group sales, Christian Dahlheim said: “In the third quarter, we expect a significant boost to BEV deliveries in China thanks to the expanded Volkswagen ID. model range.”

Interestingly, the VW Group’s BEV models did nearly as well as the plug-in hybrid models. In the first six months, the company sold 171,300 units of PHEVs, more than tripling (up 204.2%) what it achieved in 1H 2020.