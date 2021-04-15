In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2021 1:42 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has finally introduced the entry-level ID.3 Pure Performance hatch in the UK. Two trims are available at launch – the base City trim starts at £28,370 (RM161k), while the design-oriented Style variant is priced from £32,470 (RM185k).

Both variants get a single electric motor driving the rear axle. It produces 150 PS and 310 Nm of torque, propelling the hatch from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The top speed is unchanged at 160 km/h, just like the rest of the ID.3 models.

A 45 kWh battery pack is standard, offering up to 349 km on a full charge. A 7.2 kW AC wallbox (via a Type 2 connection) will juice up the battery from 5% to 100% in 7.5 hours, whereas a 100 kW DC fast charger provides 220 km of range in just 30 minutes.

Despite being the entry-level model, the City variant comes with quite a generous amount of equipment. Included as standard are full LED headlights and tail lights, 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with wireless App Connect, Comfort Package (heated front seats and heated steering wheel), 10-colour ambient lighting system, auto wipers, electrochromic rear-view mirror, twin USB-C ports at the back, as well as power folding wing mirrors with integrated projection lights.

Safety-wise, there’s adaptive cruise control with front assist, driver alert system, lane assist, forward collision warning, plus front and rear parking sensors.

The ID.3 Style, on the other hand, gets upgraded with 18-inch ‘East Derry’ alloys, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, fancier LED tail lights with animated graphics, 30-colour interior ambient lighting system, tinted windows and an illuminated light strip along the front grille. Opt for the Comfort Package Plus and you’ll get keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control system, variable boot floor, a rear-view camera, and illuminated door handles.

VW UK ID family product manager, Joe Laurence said: “The City and Style are an important milestone in the ID.3’s life cycle, as they usher in the Pure Performance powertrain. Offering the best of both worlds with value and performance built-in, these two important new trim levels further significantly broaden the ID.3’s appeal – an attribute regarded as one of the model’s key strengths by experts.”

“The fact that the ID.3 City brings the entry price of ID.3 ownership into an even lower band is good news for everybody – and further cements the model’s reputation as The Electric People’s Car,” he added.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.3 at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show