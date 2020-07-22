In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 July 2020 2:33 pm / 0 comments

Audi’s first fully electric series production model, the e-tron SUV, is currently the top-selling electric SUV in Europe. In the first six months of 2020, Audi delivered 17,641 e-tron models to customers globally, representing an increase of 86.8% over the same period last year.

It’s especially well sought after in Scandinavian markets, particularly in Norway, a country regarded as the pioneer in electric mobility. There, the Audi e-tron was the top-selling passenger car model in 1H 2020, and makes up 92% of the volume of Audi models sold. In Iceland, that figure is 93%, while in Sweden and Israel it’s 12% and 14% respectively.

In its launch market, the US, sales of the e-tron rose by over 50% year-on-year. Company board member for sales and marketing, Hildegard Wortmann said: “The Audi e-tron is a real game changer for us and clearly illustrates our vision of sustainable and progressive premium mobility.”

“Our first fully electric SUV combines design, dynamic handling, and interior quality with the latest technology – for emissions-free driving without having to make compromises. The e-tron is the beginning of a new era for Audi. We will continue this success story,” she said.

So far, Audi has released the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, while other e-tron models such as the Q4 Sportback and GT will join the growing family soon. By 2025, the four rings plan to have 20 fully electric models on sale, and the purported halo e-tron model is the successor to the outgoing R8.