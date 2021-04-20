In Cars, International News, Safety, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2021 5:28 pm / 0 comments

The European NCAP crash safety test results for the Volkswagen ID.4 electric car is out – the five-door, two-tonne crossover has achieved top scores in the latest assessment programme.

It fared commendably in the adult occupant protection category, netting 35.6 points (93%) out of a possible 38. Child occupant protection and safety assist systems are good as well, scoring 89% and 85% respectively.

Speaking of which, the ID.4 range is offered with several advanced driver assist systems as standard. Among those include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and vehicle turning detection, lane keeping assist system, adaptive cruise control, and driver alert system.

Click to enlarge

The only area it seems to not do too well is during the vulnerable road users assessment. Here, the ID.4 scored a mere 76%. For the most part, AEB worked as intended, responding rather consistently in scenarios involving adults cross the street or cyclists travelling in parallel.

In less than ideal cases, the ID.4’s AEB system didn’t work as efficiently in detecting cyclist crossing, especially if they appear from a blind or obstructed intersection (you may refer to the slides at the bottom of this report). There is no pedestrian detection while reversing, though.

Now, to quickly recap, there are eight ID.4 models to choose from, available in either 52 kWh or 77 kWh battery pack configurations. The latter offers up to 520 km of range (WLTP) on a single charge, and the electric SUV can be had with as much as 204 PS. You may click here for a more technical read of the crossover’s MEB platform.