The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has made its debut in Berlin, Germany, representing the top of the ID.4 electric SUV line-up by the German automaker. The GTX nameplate is approximately to the Volkswagen ID electric vehicle range what the GTI is to the Golf line-up; as we’ll see, there are parallels in its aesthetic as well.

The modular electric drive matrix (MEB) architecture serves as the basis here, as in the regular ID.4, and the ID.4 GTX takes full advantage of its provisions with the specification of dual electric motors. These produce a total system output of 299 PS, each motor paired with a single-speed transmission.

Power is drawn from a 77 kWh battery pack that offers up to 480 km of range on the WLTP testing cycle, and this can be recharged at rates of up to 125 kW for an additional 300 km of range from a 30-minute charge.

The 77 kWh battery weighs 486 kg, contains 12 cells and is made from aluminium profiles, and are water-cooled. This battery is guaranteed to retain at least 70% of its charge capacity after eight years or 160,000 km, says Volkswagen.

Thus equipped, the ID.4 GTX does the 0-100 km/h run in 6.2 seconds (the 0-60 km/h measure is elapsed in 3.2 seconds), and a top speed that is electronically limited to 180 km/h. In terms of exterior dimensions, the ID.4 GTX measures 4,582 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,616 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. Luggage capacity ranges from 543 litres with the rear seats in place, or 1,575 litres when stowed.

This makes the ID.4 GTX 10 mm shorter and 13 mm lower than the regular ID.4 as indicated within a Chinese government filing prior to its launch, while drag coefficient of the ID.4 GTX is 0.29 compared to the regular ID.4’s of 0.28.

As with the internal combustion range, the ID.4 GTX visually signals its higher performance with subtle revisions to its looks, with LED DRLs in the honeycomb trim elements setting apart the look from the regular ID.4, with a redesigned rear lamp cluster for an X-shaped brake light graphic. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned, and are joined by the roof and roof spoiler that are finished in gloss black.

GTX-specific interior cues include a combination of dark blue for the upper dashboard sections and door card inserts, while the seats get contrasting seams in red. GTX logos are applied to the steering wheel, side sill trim as well as on the front seat backrests in perforated fabric.

Interior equipment is comprised of a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen display, and offers natural voice control with online connectivity. The ID.4 GTX can be optionally specified with an augmented reality head-up display, which merges selected displays into the visual surroundings, according to Volkswagen.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will see its European market launch in the summer of 2021, says the automaker, and the high-performance electric SUV will be priced in Germany from 50,415 euros (RM250,882) plus a 7,500-euro (RM37,320) grant which customers can apply for.