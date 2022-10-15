In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volkswagen / By Hafriz Shah / 15 October 2022 1:31 pm / 4 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has officially previewed the all-electric ID.4 SUV at the VW Fest public event this weekend. The pair of EV SUVs are currently in the country to undergo real-world tests, and VPCM MD Erik Winter has said that the company is working hard to bring it to the market “as soon as possible.”

The EVs are shown here in ID.4 Pro Performance guise, featuring a 204 PS electric motor powering the rear wheels (0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds), a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery (82 kWh gross) and a range of up to 519 km on the WLTP test cycle. It takes up to 11 kW AC (7.5 hours for a full charge) and 125 kW DC (38 minutes from 5% to 80%) charging.

Click to enlarge.

Equipment highlights on the display cars include 19-inch alloys, LED matrix headlights, 3D LED tail lights, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and the full array of active driving assist systems inclusive of autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop and go, Travel Assist, Lane Assist and Emergency Assist.

The ID.4 measures 4,584 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. As a comparison, that’s a very similar size to both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, two EVs already on sale in Malaysia that are priced between RM208k and RM301k.

Between the three all-electric SUVs, which one would you choose, and why? Discuss below. If you want to check out the ID.4 in person, head onto Sentul Depot this weekend.