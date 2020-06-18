In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 18 June 2020 10:17 am / 0 comments

Images of the Volkswagen ID 4 undisguised have surfaced on the VW ID Talk forum, where the German automaker’s forthcoming electric SUV can be seen in full production form from various angles, along with a selection of wheel designs.

These images were part of Volkswagen’s filings to China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), according to Autocar, which is required of all carmakers in order to receive type approval in China.

Documents also confirm that the ID 4 will measure 4,592 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,629 mm tall with a 2,765 mm wheelbase, the magazine reported, and the Chinese market model will initially be powered by the automaker’s 204 PS/310 Nm rear-mounted electric motor. The ID 4 is expected to gain a front motor for a more powerful variant in the future, adding a 102 PS/140 Nm unit for a total system output of 306 PS.

There appears to be two distinct designs on show here, with the white and metallic grey examples each wearing slightly different headlamps as well as bumper designs.

The white car bears much closer resemblance to the ID. Crozz-based ID.4 concept in its treatment of the headlamps and invdividual side scoops, while the metallic grey example appears to be a China-market version with more Golf-like headlamps and mid-level intakes that span the front bumper’s width.

Differences appear at both the ID 4’s rear ends, too, where the white example continues to resemble the ID.4 concept, while the China-market version wears its rear fog lamps lower on the rear bumper, within the black plastic section and bracketed within contrasting silver-look trim. The largest battery expected to feature in the ID 4 is an 83 kWh unit, which will give the electric SUV a range of up to 500 km on the WLTP test cycle, reports Autocar.

The ID 4 will also get a fast-charging system that will enable a charge of 80% within 30 minutes when using a 125-150 kW system. Originally set for debut at this year’s New York International Auto Show, the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to proceedings, and the ID 4 is expected to make its official debut in the next few months, the magazine noted.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID. Crozz production body spyshots