3 March 2020 6:58 pm

Volkswagen’s latest in its growing line of pure EV models is the ID.4 concept SUV, an ID. Crozz that has taken a physical form that is closer to what will head to production. The electric SUV is set to go on sale in Europe, China and the United States in 2021, and an undisguised version of the ID.4 is said to appear at the forthcoming Detroit Motor Show in June, Autocar reports.

Here, the ID.4 SUV wears a camouflage pattern that appears to be a variation on the theme applied to the initial production version of the ID. concept, with a pattern of stripes overlaid on the base colour, here with blue stripes instead of the ID.3’s red.

The production-ready bodywork as compared to the ID. Crozz includes conventional side mirrors, a different LED daytime running lights configuration and conventional rear doors in place of the sliding door setup on ID. Crozz concept. Further along, the ID.4’s roofline is less tapered towards the rear of the vehicle, allowing for better rear occupant headroom and cargo, while the ID. Crozz concept’s individual rear seats are also expected to make way for a conventional bench arrangement.

The ID.4 electric SUV will go on sale in rear-wheel-drive form to begin with, and versions with all-wheel drive will join the line-up at a later date, says Volkswagen. Like the ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 is built upon MEB architecture which positions the high-voltage battery near the centre of the vehicle for a low centre of gravity and ‘extremely well-balanced’ axle load distribution, as well as allowing for a spacious cabin.

The particularly aerodynamic design of the ID.4 electric SUV plays a major part in aiding battery range, and helps the EV reach up to 500 km on a single charge, depending on the drive package specified, said Volkswagen chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter. Based on earlier reports, the electric SUV can be charged to 80% capacity within 30 minutes with a 150 kW DC fast charger.

As suggested by the ID. Crozz concept which this ID.4 is based on, powertrain options can be expected to include a 204 PS/310 Nm rear motor, which can be paired with a 102 PS/140 Nm front electric motor for a total system output of 306 PS. The more powerful twin-motor version is expected to debut within 12 months of the launch model going on sale, Brandstätter said. In concept guise, the ID. Crozz measures 4,625 mm long with a 2,773 mm wheelbase, 1,891 mm wide and 1,609 mm tall, with luggage capacity at 515 litres.

No performance figures have been quoted for the ID.4 SUV, though Volkswagen says it intends to limit the ID.4’s top speed to 180 km/h, according to Autocar. Inside, the cabin of the ID.4 will feature a fully digital cockpit just like in the ID.3 hatchback, and is operated primarily by using touch surfaces and intelligent, intuitive voice control, says Volkswagen.

The ID.4, along with the ID.3 are important milestones for the German automaker as it endeavours to become fully carbon-netural by 2050 in line with the Paris climate agreement, the company said. The ID.4 will be a global model for the brand, and production is set to take place in Germany, China and the USA.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID. Crozz production body spyshots