Following its preview back in April, Bermaz Motor has now announced that bookings have officially opened for the Mazda MX-30 EV, with prices starting from RM198,780 for the fully-imported from Japan offering. However, it’ll be a while before the car hits the road, as first deliveries to Malaysian customers are expected to begin only sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, barring any disruption in production and supply timelines.

At the all-electric crossover’s official introduction today, the company also revealed that two variants of the five-seater will be available for our market, these being a MX-30 EV Mid and MX-30 EV High, the difference in the two being in the level of equipment and features.

Common to both is an e-Skyactiv powertrain, consisting of an electric motor developing 143 hp (145 PS or 107 kW) and 271 Nm of torque, and this drives the front wheels through a single-speed transmission (reduction gear).

The motor is juiced by a 35.5 kWh, 355 volt lithium-ion battery mounted under the vehicle floor, and this is good enough to give the MX-30 a maximum operating range of approximately 199 km on a full charge. Other performance numbers include a 0-100 km/h time of 9.7 seconds and a 140 km/h top speed.

In terms of charging, the MX-30 comes with an onboard AC charger (Type 2 port), which allows charging at a rate of up to 6.6 kW. At the maximum rate, it takes five hours to get the battery to full via a wallbox, while charging at a maximum rate of 3 kW through a normal power plug takes around 12 hours to fully top up the battery. The car also supports DC fast charging (CCS2 port) at a maximum rate of 40 kW, and getting the battery from zero to an 80% state of charge takes 36 minutes at the max rate.

A recap on the dimensions and other relevant numbers. Underpinned by the same SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture platform seen on the CX-30, the MX-30 measures in at 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall, and has a 2,655 mm-long wheelbase, giving it about the same dimensions as the CX-30, although it is taller by 30 mm. Kerb weight is listed at 1,645 kg, identical for both variants.

The specifications for the MX-30 that are heading our way have also been detailed. Standard exterior kit includes auto LED headlights (LED Signature on the High spec), LED dayime running lights, LED Signature rear combination lights as well as LED fog lamps and reverse light. Also on, rain sensing wipers and advanced keyless entry, along with four front and six rear parking sensors. Both variants ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped with 215/55 profile tyres.

Inside, the MX-30 features a horizontal wide dashboard in which the central and passenger-side air vents are placed on a single plane. Unlike the CX-30, the driver doesn’t have two dedicated air vents on either side of the instrument binnacle, with the rightmost unit being of a different design.

Also, the MX-30 has three screens instead of just the two found on the CX-30. Aside from the infotaintment display and a 7.0 inch TFT LCD multi-info instrument display, the EV gets an additional seven-inch touchscreen display to control the car’s climate controls. A first for the brand, the display is located just ahead of the raised, dual-tier centre console.

Novelties include the use of sustainable materials for trim, and these include cork as well as “breathing” fabric made from recycled PET bottles for the door cards.

Common equipment on both variants include dual-zone air-conditioning, an electronic parking brake, LED interior lighting, paddle shifters, a windshield projected heads-up display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, steering wheel-mounted audio control switches and an 8.8-inch touchscreen Mazda Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The MX-30 EV Mid gets an eight-speaker audio system, fabric seats, six-way manual adjustment front seats and a reverse camera, and the High spec brings the speaker count to 12 units with the introduction of a Bose sound system.

The High spec also revises the upholstery to a fabric/leatherette combination and adds on an eight-way adjustable powered driver’s seat equipped with two-way lumbar adjustment, a two-position memory and a heater function. The reverse camera system on the variant features 360º view monitoring, and also to be found on the High spec is a powered sunroof (with slide/tilt functionality).

In terms of safety kit, the MX-30 EV comes equipped with seven airbags (front driver/passenger, front side, front/rear curtain and driver’s knee), dynamic stability control (DSC), traction control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill launch assist and ISOFIX child restraint anchor points.

As for driver assistance systems, the automaker’s i-Activsense suite includes Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking, front and rear), Mazda radar cruise control with stop & go functionality, blind spot monitoring (BSM), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), lane departure warning System (LDWS), driver attention alert (DAA) with driver monitoring and lane-keep assist system (LAS) as standard on both variants.

The Mid spec comes with adaptive front lighting (AFS) and high beam control, while the MX-30 High spec gets an adaptive LED headlight (ALH) system. Additionally, the MX-30 High adds on front cross traffic alert (FCTA) as well as a cruising and traffic support (CTS) feature.

Five exterior colours are available for the 2022 Mazda MX-30. Besides Polymetal Gray and Machine Gray, the car can also be specified in three two-tone finishes, these being Jet Black Mica (with silver roof pillar), Zircon Sand (with black roof) and Soul Red Crystal (with black roof).

The Mazda MX-30 comes with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, and the battery gets an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty coverage. Those interested in an MX-30 can pre-order the vehicle at the Mazda Glenmarie Flagship showroom, with the order books open as of today.

