By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2022 5:21 pm

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High

Bermaz Motor has updated the Mazda CX-30 for the 2022 model year, with two new Ignite Edition variants joining the line-up. The CX-30 is the second model to get the Ignite Edition treatment after the CX-9 last September.

The Ignite Edition variants of the CX-30 are based on the existing 2.0G High and 2.0G High AWD, the latter of which is now discontinued. As such, the range now starts with the base 2.0G Core (RM145,759), followed by the 2.0G High (RM160,109), 2.0G High Ignite Edition (RM169,044), 2.0G High AWD Ignite Edition (RM180,689), while the sole diesel option is the 1.8D High (RM168,673.60).

The prices mentioned are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% as the CX-30 continues to be a fully-imported (CBU) model. No word on exactly when we can expect local assembly (CKD) to start, although the company has said this will happen this year.

In terms of styling, the Ignite Edition variants get some visual tweaks like 18-inch wheels that are the same size as those fitted on the variants they are based on, albeit finished in black rather than silver. Similarly, the side mirror caps are in black rather than body colour. Meanwhile, the interior upholstery is burgundy leather rather than black.

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High

As for equipment changes, the Ignite Edition variants gain a 360-degree surround view camera instead of a usual reverse camera. The i-Activsense suite of safety and driver assistance systems has also been improved to include Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Driver Attention Alert and Driver Monitoring as well as Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), the last of which is a Level 2 semi-autonomous highway driving mode with steering assist to keep you in lane.

The new systems join existing ones like Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Smart City Brake Support (front and rear) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC).

Bermaz Motor also said one universal change for the whole CX-30 range is both USB ports – one at the dashboard and one under the front armrest – can now be used to connect your smartphone to the Mazda Connect infotainment system for media inputs or Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (previously only the dashboard-mounted USB port supported this).

Beyond these enhancements, the Ignite Edition variants carry over the same kit, with both the 2.0G High and 2.0G High AWD versions coming as standard with automatic LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and engine start, a powered sunroof, a powered tailgate, a seven-inch multi-info display, a coloured head-up display, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, powered driver’s seat and an 8.8-inch infotainment display

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High

Both also get i-Stop idling and G-Vectoring Control Plus, but the 2.0G High AWD Ignite Edition also comes with an additional Off-road Traction Assist function to maximise traction on slippery surfaces for its traction control system. This is included as part of its i-Activ all-wheel drive system, which is linked to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The rest of the 2.0G variants (Core, High and High Ignite Edition) use the same engine and transmission but drive only goes to the front wheels. This is also true of the 1.8D High, although it has a SkyActiv-D 1.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 114 hp at 4,000 rpm and 270 Nm from 1,600 to 2,700 rpm instead.

The other variants also maintain the same equipment as before, following prior updates that Bermaz Motor have made since the CX-30 was first launched back in January 2020.

With the revised Mazda CX-30 range, the variant line-up in ascending order of price is now as follows: