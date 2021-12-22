In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 22 December 2021 4:41 pm / 0 comments

According to an RHB Investment Bank report, Bermaz Auto has plans to introduce several updated Mazda models in 2022 through Bermaz Motor, the official distributor of the Japanese car brand’s vehicles in Malaysia.

Referring to the product pipeline in the report, the first model to be revised will be the CX-3 in January 2022. The B-segment crossover was updated earlier in March this year, gaining additional safety features as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These changes are new for our market, as some of the features are already present in others before this.

However, in October, the CX-3 was partially improved in Japan with things like a Qi wireless charger and larger eight-inch display for the Mazda Connect infotainment, which now supports wireless Apple CarPlay. The crossover also gained a new “Super Edgy” two-tone specification as well as a gloss black exterior styling package. We expect some of these improvements to be included in the 2022 update coming our way.

Meanwhile, in February 2022, the MX-5, Mazda 3 and CX-30 will be refreshed. Starting with the two-door sports car, the MX-5 recently received Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), essentially a modified version of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus technology, but is otherwise unchanged from before.

As for the Mazda 3, it hasn’t been given a full facelift, but in Japan, the C-segment model got some minor tweaks to improve its dynamics and efficiency, along with some equipment adjustments in October this year (previously in November 2020). The same is true of the CX-30, which gains similar improvements as the Mazda 3, although the bigger expectation is the start of local assembly (CKD), which has been reported on before.

Lastly, the CX-8, the brand’s three-row SUV that has been available here since 2019, will get its update in May 2022. In Mazda’s domestic market, a product update was issued for the SUV in December 2020, which saw increased output from the 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine, along with additional features like a hands-free function for the powered tailgate, a wireless charger and larger 8.8- or 10.25-inch screens for the Mazda Connect system.

After the CX-8, Bermaz Motor will be introducing the MX-30 Electric sometime in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. First debuting at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the MX-30 is the brand’s first, mass-production electric vehicle juiced by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides up to 224 km of range.