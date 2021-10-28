In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Danny Tan / 28 October 2021 10:51 am / 1 comment

Mazda distributor Bermaz is planning to bring in the Mazda MX-30 Electric, according to Maybank Investment Bank in its “Malaysia Automotive Budget wish-lists” research.

Focusing on public listed automotive groups in Malaysia and their plans for electrification, the note says that the arrival of the EV version of the MX-30 is subject to the principal’s approval, and if Malaysia’s upcoming EV policy is attractive enough.

A 2019 Tokyo Motor Show debutant, the Mazda MX-30 Electric has a 145 PS (107 kW) electric motor with 271 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels via a single speed reduction gear. The e-motor is juiced by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 224 km of range.

The MX-30 supports AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 port as well as DC fast charging up to 50 kW using a CCS port. The approximate charging time from 20-80% takes three hours with the former, while the latter requires just 36 minutes.

There’s also a 155 PS/200 Nm mild hybrid version of the MX-30 with a 2.0 litre engine, 24-volt M Hybrid system and a six-speed automatic transmission, but the Maybank IB note specifically says “BEV” for battery electric vehicle.

They didn’t give a timeline, but then again, back in early 2020, another report – by AmInvestment Bank – said that the MX-30 will arrive here in October 2020, and that didn’t happen. Covid perhaps, but it’s enough to know that Mazda’s EV is in Bermaz’s plans.

The note adds that Bermaz has identified private charging operators (ChargEV is a PCO example) to collaborate with, and its EV models (Kia and Peugeot are now under Bermaz) will have subscription-based plans for batteries to address cost and warranty issues. No one has done it here before, so it remains to be seen how the battery subscription model is implemented.

what do you think of this unusual-looking EV with RX-8-style rear suicide doors?

