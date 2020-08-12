In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 12 August 2020 11:15 am / 1 comment

Introduced officially last October in Tokyo, the Mazda MX-30 fully electric vehicle features an electric motor rated at 141 hp and 264 Nm of torque. This draws electricity from a 33.5 kWh underfloor lithium-ion battery, supports both AC and DC charging, the latter enabling an 80% charge in 40 minutes via a CCS connection with a 50 kW output, and a range of around 209 km on the WLTP test cycle.

Now, Mazda has announced a mild-hybrid powertrain version for the CX-30-sized SUV. Dubbed e-Skyactiv G, the powertrain combines a 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine with a mild-hybrid drive system, though Mazda has not revealed exact details for the mild-hybrid setup, such as output figures; this will go on sale in its home country in autumn, says Mazda.

This is thought to be a setup similar, if not identical to the 24-volt configuration offered on the Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre M Hybrid powertrain that is offered on the CX-30 and the Mazda 3. A rotary engine range extender version remains on track for introduction later this year, and early reports suggest that the internal combustion part of this powertrain will come from an existing system.

In 2013, the Japanese automaker developed a prototype Demio (Mazda 2) EV with a 330 cc, single-rotor Wankel rotary engine that produced 38 hp, and at 380 km of available range, was almost double that of the original Demio EV prototype at 200 km, which is a similar figure to that of the CX-30. If other aspects of the powertrain are similar, the same gain in range could be expected from the range-extender MX-30.

Production of the MX-30 has commenced in May with the resumption of Mazda’s manufacturing operations globally. The MX-30 is being made at Ujina plant No. 1. This is joined by resumptions at Ujina plant No. 2 as well as both plants in Hofu, Yamaguchi. In addition to the introduction of the mild-hybrid MX-30, leasing of the fully electric version is scheduled to commence within the year, says Mazda.

The MX-30 draws design cues from Mazda’s past and present, with rear ‘freestyle doors’ as named by Mazda, which recall the suicide doors on the RX-8. Like those on the sports car, the rear doors on the MX-30 can only be opened after the fronts. The rear end sports tail lamps styled like those on the CX-30, though with shorter extensions that link into the tailgate.

Inside, the MX-30 gets a floating centre console arrangement that is home to the Commander Control interface for the Mazda Connect infotainment system as well as a short transmission selector. The driver gets digital instrumentation, as well as a steering wheel of the current Mazda design.