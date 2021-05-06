In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2021 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Mazda has begun accepting pre-orders for the MX-30 Electric in Australia, with an initial run of 100 units set to be delivered to customers from August this year. Only one trim level – the E35 Astina – will be offered to customers there, which is currently priced from AUD65,490 (RM208,728) before on-the-road costs.

It should be noted again that this is the fully electric version of the MX-30, which is different from the mild hybrid model that is already on sale in the country, priced from AUD33,990 (RM108,449). The latter features the brand’s e-SkyActiv G powertrain, which consists of a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 24-volt M Hybrid system and a six-speed automatic transmission, providing 155 PS (153 hp) and 200 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the MX-30 Electric has an electric motor rated at 145 PS (143 hp or 107 kW) and 271 Nm, which drives the front wheels via a single speed reduction gear. The e-motor draws power from a 35.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, which Mazda Australia says provides a combined range of up to 224 km. Also included is an enhanced version of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control system dubbed e-GVC Plus.

The battery supports AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 port as well as DC fast charging up to 50 kW using a CCS port. The approximate charging time from 20-80% takes three hours with the former, while the latter requires just 36 minutes.

While the MX-30 Electric does command a rather large premium, it does come with a lot of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlamps, LED taillights, single-zone climate control, auxiliary power outlets (12-volt and 240-volt AC), Active Driving Display (coloured head-up display), a seven-inch TFT LCD multi-info display, an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Other items include vintage brown Maztex faux leather and black fabric seat trim, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, and a full suite of active safety and driver assist systems. The E35 Astina comes standard with a 360-degree view monitor, seven airbags, a blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, high beam control, rear cross traffic alert and Smart City Brake Support.

Buyers will get to choose from four main colours, including Ceramic Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Machine Grey Metallic and Polymetal Grey Metallic, with the last two options costing an additional AUD495 (RM1,580). There are also three-tone schemes available with Ceramic Metallic for AUD995 (RM3,176) more, and AUD1,490 (RM4,756) with Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Polymetal Grey.