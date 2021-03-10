In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2021 1:12 pm / 0 comments

The Mazda CX-3 has been given an update for 2021 in Malaysia, which brings about a revised equipment list and pricing to match. As before, the B-segment SUV comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan and will be offered in a sole 2.0L variant, which is now priced at RM130,729 on-the-road without insurance.

The amount factors in the ongoing sales tax relief (50% for CBU cars) and is RM3,900 more than before. Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year warranty and free maintenance package, the latter including labour, parts and lubricants.

Under the bonnet, you still get a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine making 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm of torque at 2,800 rpm. The mill drives the front wheels via a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, allowing for a top speed of 197 km/h. Joining the list of driving-related items is Mazda’s i-Stop idling technology and G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

The design hasn’t changed either, remaining identical to the facelifted CX-3 that arrived here back in 2018. Exterior equipment that comes standard include 18-inch wheels with 215/50 profile tyres, LED lighting (automatic headlamps, DRLs, front fog lamps and taillights), rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, a powered sunroof, Skytint window film and eight parking sensors (four front and four rear).

Inside, you’ll find new leather and fabric combo upholstery, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, a head-up display, single-zone automatic climate control and paddle shifters.

Another new item is the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which is paired with a seven-inch touchscreen and six-speaker audio system. The screen also provides a feed for the 360-degree view monitor, which is an upgrade over the standard reverse camera previously.

Other improvements involve safety and driver assistance, with the i-Activsense suite now standard for the CX-3. The list of systems includes High Beam Control (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), the last of which is autonomous emergency braking for the front and rear. These join the existing Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

As for the passive systems, you’ll still get six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, EBD, brake assist, traction control, emergency stop signal, Hill Launch Assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, walk away lock, all-seat seatbelt warning and Isofix child seat anchors.

In terms of colour options, there are five to choose from, including Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Machine Grey and a new Polymetal Grey. The previous Jet Black and Ceramic Metallic have been dropped from the palette.