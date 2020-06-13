In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 13 June 2020 1:31 am / 0 comments

Bermaz Motor has revealed its updated price list for Mazda models following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models until the end of the year.

The new prices are effective immediately and will remain that way until December 31, 2020, with savings across the entire Mazda line-up available in Malaysia. Starting with the Mazda 2, both body styles (hatchback and sedan) are now RM2,800 (or 2.7%) less than before.

Moving up to the Mazda 3, buyers will enjoy savings of up RM5,380 or 3.36% depending on which of the five variants they go for. Similarly, the Mazda 6, which is offered in four variants, sees price reductions of up to RM7,690 or 3.5%.

Click to enlarge

As for Mazda SUVs, the CX-3 now retails at RM126,829, making it RM3,330 or 2.56% cheaper than the SST-inclusive retail price of RM130,159. The more recent CX-30 also sells for less too, with savings of up RM5,600 or 3.18%, while the CX-5 sees prices drop by as much as RM6,808.30 or 3.91%.

The two Mazda models that come with seven seats, namely the CX-8 and CX-9, is now cheaper with less sales tax applied. The former gets a price cut of up to RM7,657.20 or 3.9%, while the CX-9, which curiously is missing a 4WD variant, sees the sole 2WD option retailing at RM282,520.40 – a reduction of RM8,090 or 2.78%.