22 December 2021

In October, it was reported that Mazda distributor Bermaz was planning to bring in the Mazda MX-30 Electric to Malaysia, although its introduction still needed to be green-lighted by the automaker and no timeline for its arrival was ventured.

Then, last month, Bermaz offered silhouette teasers of two upcoming models, one of which was the new 2022 BT-50, while the other looked very much like the MX-30, based on the shape of the tail lights.

Now, an investor report from RHB Investment Bank is saying that the all-electric version of the crossover has been confirmed for our market, and will make its way here next year, sometime in the third or fourth quarter. According to the note, the EV is one of six Mazda models set to be introduced by Bermaz next year, with the other five being made up of the refreshed or updated versions of the Mazda 3, CX-3, CX-30, CX-8 and MX-5.

Revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the electric MX-30 features an 145 PS and 271 Nm electric motor, which drives the front wheels via a single speed reduction gear. Juice for the e-motor is provided by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers the vehicle up to 224 km of travel range.

The battery supports AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 port as well as DC fast charging up to 50 kW using a CCS port. The approximate charging time from 20-80% takes three hours with the former, while the latter requires just 36 minutes.

While there is also a 155 PS/200 Nm mild hybrid version of the MX-30, the RHB IB note specifically designates the incoming model as being the EV version of the type, similar to that indicated by the note mentioned in the previous report.