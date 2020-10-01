Bermaz Motor has announced that the entry-level Mazda CX-30 2.0G now comes with a powered tailgate as part of a model year update. This addition brings with it a price increase of RM3,110, with the car retailing at RM144,759 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a 50% rebate in the sales and service tax (SST). The other variants – the 2.0G High, 2.0G High AWD and 1.8D High – remain unchanged.
Aside from the powered tailgate, the 2.0G retains its automatic LED headlights, halogen daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, manual air-conditioning, manual fabric seats, seven-inch digital instrument display, head-up display, 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, reverse camera, and eight speakers.
Safety-wise, the 2.0G continues to come with six airbags and stability control, doing without the i-Activsense driver assistance systems of the other variants. It also soldiers on with the same 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine making 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Those outputs are sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Comments
The more we see the kampung x50, the more we wanna buy the classy jepunis Mazda CX-30
For Rm145k, why settlefor kosong CX-30 when for Rm20k less we can get the far better X70?
(Like) Mazda CX-30 RM145k.
(Dislike) Proton X50 RM75k
If Increase 3k+, we would prefer either add i-Activsense or other feature like power seat etc. Mazda lower spec car must add more feature against X50. I believe many people still prefer Mazda but at least make gaps smaller.
I hope mazda malaysia (bermaz?) will bring the 2.5 turbo engine on this model along with all safety senses including adaptive cruise control with stop and go function for traffic jam. Price should be lower than rm200k. With this kind of offering, i would choose cx30 over x1 or gla250 or lexus ux.