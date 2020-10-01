In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 1 October 2020 6:35 pm / 5 comments

Bermaz Motor has announced that the entry-level Mazda CX-30 2.0G now comes with a powered tailgate as part of a model year update. This addition brings with it a price increase of RM3,110, with the car retailing at RM144,759 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a 50% rebate in the sales and service tax (SST). The other variants – the 2.0G High, 2.0G High AWD and 1.8D High – remain unchanged.

Aside from the powered tailgate, the 2.0G retains its automatic LED headlights, halogen daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, manual air-conditioning, manual fabric seats, seven-inch digital instrument display, head-up display, 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, reverse camera, and eight speakers.

Safety-wise, the 2.0G continues to come with six airbags and stability control, doing without the i-Activsense driver assistance systems of the other variants. It also soldiers on with the same 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine making 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Those outputs are sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

GALLERY: 2020 Mazda CX-30 2.0G (pre-update)