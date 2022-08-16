In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2022 10:35 am / 13 comments

TC Euro Cars, the official distributor of Renault vehicles here, recently confirmed that it will be selling the new Zoe by quietly listing the electric vehicle (EV) on the Renault Malaysia website.

UPDATE: TC Euro Cars has officially announced the Renault Zoe Zen R110 is now available for viewing at its Petaling Jaya showroom. We’ve also been provided with official pricing for the Zen R110 and estimated pricing for the Intens R135. This post has been updated accordingly.

For now, the company has provided final pricing for one of the the two Zoe variants that will be available, with the base Zen R110 going for RM163,000 on-the-road without insurance. Meanwhile, the range-topping Intens R135 doesn’t have a confirmed price and is estimated to go for RM175,000.

The Zoe we’re getting is the facelifted model that made its global debut in June 2019, with notable changes being a more powerful electric motor and an increased battery capacity. It should be noted the electric hatchback is not new to our market, as the pre-facelift model was launched here way back in March 2016.

For our market, both versions of the Zoe are equipped with the newer Z.E. 50 battery with an energy capacity of 52 kWh. This provides a WLTP-rated range of 395 km in the Zen R110 and 386 km in the Intens R135.

With AC charging (Type 2 connection), a full charge from 0-100% takes three hours when plugged into a 22-kW charger, or 9.5 hours with a 7.4-kW one. There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at 50 kW, which requires 70 mins to get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and the electric motor in the base variant is the R110 unit that was introduced as part of an update in 2018, which is rated at 110 PS (80 kW) and 225 Nm of torque. The top-spec Intens R135 gets the more recent R135 motor that was added as part of the 2019 facelift with higher outputs of 135 PS (100 kW) and 245 Nm.

One-pedal driving is possible with a B-mode that enables greater energy recuperation, while an Eco mode helps to conserve energy usage by controlling certain vehicle functions. There’s also an eco-meter for drivers to keep track of the energy flow.

In this post, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the Zen R110, which comes standard with full LED headlamps and C-shaped DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch Easy Link touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), six speakers, fabric upholstery, manual air-conditioning, electrically adjustable side mirrors and rear parking sensors.

A nice upgrade the pre-facelift model is the addition of some active safety systems, including lane departure warning and lane keep assist, although autonomous emergency braking (AEB) is not mentioned in the spec sheet. Other safety-related items include passive systems (ESC, traction control, ABS, brake assist, hill start assist) and four airbags.

Briefly touching upon the range-topper, the Intens R135 shares the same kit as the base variant, but with the addition of 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, offline navigation, rear USB charging ports, combination leather and cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, an electrochromic rearview mirror, power-folding side mirrors, a reverse camera, front parking sensors and a blind spot monitor.

The Intens R135 also has a more diverse colour palette, with options being Black, Blue, Purple and Red. By comparison, the Zen R110 only comes in Black and a Solid White. We should point out that the Zoe photographed is likely an early unit that may not accurately reflect what’s listed in the spec sheet as it’s not in any of the hues offered and there are front parking sensors.