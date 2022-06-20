In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 20 June 2022 3:50 pm / 2 comments

The Renault Zoe has been around for a very long time now, first making its global debut at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show (it arrived in Malaysia in 2016). As of May 2022, almost 380,000 units of the all-electric hatchback have been sold, with the French carmaker claiming the Zoe to be the top-selling electric car in Europe.

To keep the momentum going, Renault has updated the Zoe for the 2022 model year, with three new variants being made available to customers. The new options continue to come with the same 52-kWh lithium-ion battery as per the June 2019 facelift, with two electric motor configurations available.

The first is the R110 that delivers 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 225 Nm of torque, with a range of 395 km following the WLTP standard. Meanwhile, the more powerful R135 serves up 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 245 Nm, although range takes a hit to max out at 386 km – both electric motors drive the front wheels.

In terms of equipment, the base variant is called the Equilibre and it comes with a 22-kW onboard AC charger that will take three hours for a full charge with a charger capable of that output power. This version retails in France for 27,700 euros (RM128,273), inclusive of value-added tax (VAT) and government incentives.

Other standard items include an advanced emergency braking system (AEBS), four airbags, cruise control, keyless entry and start, manual air-conditioning, four speakers, 15-inch steelies, fabric upholstery, a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster display as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay.

The next step up is the Evolution from 29,800 euros (RM137,982), which adds traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, automatic AC, an overspeed prevention function, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, a PET steering wheel, soft-touch door panels and recycled fabric upholstery.

The most expensive variant is the Iconic from 30,900 euros (RM143,127), and it builds upon the Evolution by gaining automatic high beam, a blind spot monitor, a larger 9.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, power-folding side mirrors, fog lamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power windows, a rear USB port, a reverse camera, front parking sensors, automated parking, a Qi wireless charger, 17-inch alloys, tinted rear windows and gold exterior stripes.

Available options include 50-kW DC charging support (20-80% state of charge in 50 minutes) for all variants, while others are 16-inch alloys in a Seidon design (Iconic), stripe delete (Iconic), a Bose premium sound system and lower variants can get features from those higher up. There’s also a new Shadow Grey body colour available for 2022.