Renault Malaysia has revealed pricing for the Renault Zoe fully electric hatchback, which arrives in Malaysia for the 2022 model year starting from RM163,000 on-the-road without insurance.

The Zoe is listed with two variants for our market; the Zoe Zen R110, the base variant, and the Zoe Intens R135, which is priced at RM175,000 on-the-road without insurance.

Listed as tentative specifications on a price list provided on the Renault Malaysia website, both variants drive the front wheels and pack a 52 kWh battery, with the Zen R110 variant getting a 110 PS/225 Nm electric motor and a WLTP-rated battery range of 395 km, while the more powerful Intens R135 gets a 135 PS/245 Nm motor which drops its range slightly to 386 km.

Charging times for the 2022 Renault Zoe are three hours from 0-100% at 22 kW AC via a Type 2 connection, while charging at 7.4 kW via a Type 2 connection will take 9.5 hours. Meanwhile, using a DC 50 kW facility with a CCS2 connection will enable a 0-80% state of charge in 70 minutes.

To maximise range, the Zoe is equipped with a B-mode for greater energy recuperation and to enable one-pedal driving. There is also an eco-meter to show to driver when the car is consuming or recovering energy, while an Eco mode helps to improve energy consumption by taking control of features which may consume more energy. The climate control also has a pre-conditioning feature to pre-set the cabin temperature before occupant get on board.

Exterior equipment for the 2022 Zoe in Malaysia include Pure Vision full-LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs on both variants, which are complemented by dynamic turn signals. Rolling stock on both variants is a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, shod in tyres measuring 195/55. The units are of a single-tone finish on the Zen R110, while the Intens R135 gets a diamond-cut finish.

For interior kit, the 2022 Zoe for Malaysia gets as standard a 10-inch customisable driver instrument panel, and an Easy Link seven-inch touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Device connectivity includes Bluetooth, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio connection, while audio output is via a six-speaker setup.

The higher trim variant that is the Intens R135 adds offline navigation capability and rear seat USB charging ports, automatic climate control, an electrochromic rear view mirror, and a reverse camera.

Electrically adjustable mirrors on the base Zen R110 gains power folding on the Intens R135, which also gets front and rear parking sensors whereas the base variant gets rear sensors only. In terms of interior trim, the Zen R110 gets black fabric upholstery, while the Intens R135 gains a black leather-cloth combination.

For safety, both variants of the 2022 Zoe get as standard lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive high beam, stability control, traction control, ABS, brake assist, and hill start assist. Both variants also get four airbags (dual front and dual side units), while the Intens R135 variant adds blind spot warning.

The 2022 Renault Zoe in Malaysia is available in Black and Solid White for the Zen R110 variant, and in Black, Blue, Purple or Red for the Intens R135 variant.

