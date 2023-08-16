MG MG4 EV XPower – 435 PS/600 Nm AWD, 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds; most powerful production MG yet

In Cars, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2023 11:27 am / 0 comments

MG has unveiled the MG4 EV XPower, a high-performance version of the MG4 electric crossover and is based on the carmaker’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).

The MG4 EV XPower measures 4,287 mm long, 2,060 mm wide and 1,836 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm, while track widths are 1,553 mm and 1,559 mm front and rear, respectively. Kerb weight is 1,800 kg, while gross vehicle weight is 2,261 kg.

Its electric powertrain is comprised of a 150 kW (204 PS) front axle motor and a 170 kW (231 PS) rear axle motor and single-speed transmission for a total output of 435 PS and 600 Nm, and this enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time of 3.8 seconds. These make the MG4 EV XPower the most powerful production MG to date, according to the company.

Power is supplied by a 64 kWh battery pack; for comparison, the MG4 Mulan Long Range with a similarly sized 64 kWh battery does 452 km on the WLTP test standard. The driveline is complemented by a Dynamic Cornering Control System, which incorporates a locking electronic differential and intelligent motor control for facilitate torque vectoring across all four wheels.

The driveline also receives recalibrated regenerative braking software for the MG4 EV XPower to offer one-pedal driving in suitable conditions. All in, the MG4 EV XPower gets four regenerative braking modes (three levels, plus Auto), along with five drive modes – eco, sport, snow, custom and standard.

Chassis components have been upgraded over those in the regular MG4 range, given the performance slant of the MG4 EV XPower, and here are recalibrated springs and dampers (stiffer by up to 25%), stiffer anti-roll bars as well as sharper steering, says MG.

Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch ‘Cyclone’ design alloy wheels, shod in Bridgestone Turanza tyres and house 345 mm ventilated discs at all four corners. The MG4 EV XPower manages the 100-0 km/h stopping test in 33.9 m, according to MG.

Inside, the MG4 EV XPower gets a 10.25-inch floating, colour touchscreen for infotainment, while the driver gets a seven-inch digital display unit. Smartphone connectivity is via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while USB device ports are comprised of two in the front row and one in the second row. The screen also offers a 360-degree camera feed.

For cargo, the MG4 EV XPower has a luggage capacity of 363 litres with the rear seats in place, or 1,165 litres with the rear seats folded. An adjustable, dual-height boot floor offers added flexibility.

Advanced driver assistance comes courtesy of the MG Pilot suite of systems. This consists of AEB with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed limit assist with traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, intelligent high beam assist, driver attention alert, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and door opening warning.

Priced from 36,495 pounds sterling (RM215,030) in the United Kingdom, the MG MG4 EV XPower is offered in seven exterior colours – Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Camden Grey, Volcano Orange, Dynamic Red, and Racing Green as pictured here.

