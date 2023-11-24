MG MG4 seen in Malaysia – EV hatch coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / November 24 2023 5:06 pm

The increasingly mainstream electric vehicle category in Malaysia could be about to gain a new entrant in the MG4 Electric, following its Thai-market debut late last year before its showing at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. Here, it’s been sighted by paultan.org reader Fadlul Fikri.

Sold in China as the MG4 Mulan, the MG4 Electric is a hatchback that is approximately C-segment-sized, measuring 4,287 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,504 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. For an EV reference, the Volkswagen ID.3 is 4,261 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, with a 2,756 mm wheelbase.

The test unit sighted on Malaysian roads appears to be of a lower trim specification, given its alloy wheels in a single-tone finish, as compared to the dual-tone machined finish units as seen on the Bangkok show car. Its headlamps and tail lamps however appear to be of the same design as the overseas unit.

The MG4 Electric for Thailand packs a rear-mounted 170 PS/250 Nm electric motor, fed from a 51 kWh battery with liquid cooling. This takes AC charging at up to 4.4 kW and DC fast charging at up to 88 kW, the latter enabling a 10-80% state of charge top up in 35 minutes. With overnight charging via a wallbox, a full charge takes around 8.5 hours. This yields 425 km of range on the NEDC cycle, which should equal slightly under 400 km on the stricter WLTP protocol.

For the MG4 Mulan in China, that model additionally gets the option of a 64 kWh battery, which also gets a higher DC charge rate of up to 135 kW, along with the choice of a more powerful 204 PS motor.

In Thailand, the MG4 Electric is offered in two variants; the D, at 869,000 baht (RM111,376), and the X 969,000 baht (RM124,193). Equipment for the X in Thailand includes LED lighting front and rear, wireless charger, 3D surround view camera, a full ADAS suite and MG’s i-SMART app connect system for checking on the status of the vehicle.

Over in the UK, there is also the MG4 EV XPower, a high-performance version of the MG4 that packs a 435 PS/600 Nm dual-motor powertrain that enables a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds. This gets an uprated chassis and 345 mm disc brakes all around, and went on sale in the UK from 36,495 pounds sterling (RM215,030) in August.

GALLERY: MG 4 Electric X at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

