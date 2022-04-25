In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, MG / By Anthony Lim / 25 April 2022 10:54 am / 8 comments

In 2020, it was revealed that the MG ZS EV was set to come our way, scheduled to be marketed and sold here by MG Berjaya. That deal eventually fell through, but word earlier this year was that the brand was planning to export its vehicles to ASEAN countries, and that another party was in the midst of negotiating a deal to bring the electric B-segment SUV in.

Plans via the official route still haven’t been firmed up yet, but those interested in the EV can get up and close with the 2022 facelift version of the car, courtesy of the parallel import path. Vehicle importer G-Mart Corporation has started bringing in the latest iteration of the ZS EV from the UK, with two Trophy variants kicking things off.

The facelift is easily distinguishable outside from its grille-less front end, with the charging port now moved to the right (away from the MG badge) and the flap now opening sideways. The trapezoidal centre air intake is also slightly larger than before and is split into two thanks to the new front spoiler design, which leads into the slim corner air inlets.

The LED headlights are also new and incorporate arrow-shaped daytime running lights, while the rear gets a revised bumper, which features a greater use of body colour. The car is shod with 17-inch alloys with propeller-styled aero covers (they weren’t fitted yet on the car, as can be seen in the photos).

Both vehicles are Standard range versions, which means that they are equipped with a 51.1 kWh battery (49 kWh usable) that provides a range of up to 319 km (WLTP cycle), an improvement over the 263 km available from the pre-facelift’s 44.5 kWh lithium-ion unit. The ZS EV is also available in Long Range form, with a 72.6 kWh battery offering 440 km of travel.

The motor on facelift now offers 177 PS (130 kW) of output on the Standard, up from the 150 PS seen previously, although torque is down to 280 Nm on the new car (previously, 350 Nm). Performance-wise, the 1,610 kg offering takes 8.0 seconds for the 0-100 km/h sprint and has a top speed of 174 km/h.

Charging takes around eight hours on the Standard model with a seven kilowatt AC charger, with a 50 kW DC fast charger taking 54 minutes to get the battery to 80% SOC, and a 100 kW DC fast charger reducing this further to 36 minutes.

As standard, the facelift gets a new seven-inch digital instrument display, a larger 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, redesigned climate control switchgear, keyless entry and push-start ignition, a 360-degree parking camera and a leather steering wheel, among others.

Additional kit on the Trophy includes leather-style upholstery with contrast stitching, a six-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sky roof, rain sensing wipers, a six-speaker audio system and a Qi wireless charger.

As for safety, the ZS EV comes equipped with a MG Pilot driver assistance system, and in that kitbag is AEB with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, blind spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent high beam assist.

The MG ZS EV Trophy Standard range is priced at RM235,000, and included in the selling price is a wall charger, an Exicom EVAC 7.5 kW Type 2 compact charger, although buyers will have to bear the installation cost of the unit.

In the coming future, the company is set to bring in the SE version of the ZS EV, and that will go for RM20k less, at RM215,000. Both Trophy examples – finished in Dynamic Red – are currently on display at the company’s Auction House premises in Shah Alam.