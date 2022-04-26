In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 26 April 2022 7:01 pm / 2 comments

The Nissan Leaf is currently priced at RM168,800 on-the-road without insurance in Malaysia, which is RM20,888 less than the EV’s July 2019 launch price of RM188,888. The new retail price factors in the government’s incentives for EVs announced in Budget 2022, whereby CBU EVs (which the Leaf is) are exempt from import and excise duties.

As reported previously, the Leaf’s original price tag was already exempt from import duty but still includes reduced excise duty (10%) and sales and services tax (SST). The new price tag removes both import and excise duty but SST remains.

Customers who prefer not to buy the Leaf outright can opt for GoCar Subs’ car subscription service, which costs RM2,300 a month for a three-year contract. This subscription plan is inclusive of a 7 kW wallbox charger, road tax, insurance, regular service, wear and tear parts (12-volt battery, brake pads, wiper blades and tyres) and a 20,000 km/year mileage limit. Shorter terms are also available for a higher monthly fee.

In terms of specifications, the Leaf remains unchanged from before and continues to be equipped with a an EM57 electric motor that drives the front wheels. The e-motor is rated at 150 PS (110 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 155 km/h.

Power comes from a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides 311 km of range following the NEDC standard, and recharging is done using the onboard AC charger (Type 1) rated at 6.6 kW. Every Leaf purchased comes as standard with a single-phase home wallbox charger that delivers 6.6 kW of single-phase AC charging power, and it will take approximately seven hours to fully charge the battery.

The Leaf also supports DC fast charging (CHAdeMO port) at 50 kW, with a full charge taking about an hour, or 15 minutes to get back approximately 78 km. You can check out a list of DCFCs in Malaysia that are equipped with a CHAdeMO plug, here.

As for equipment, the sole Leaf variant available comes with 17-inch ‘Turbine’ wheels (with 215/50 profile tyres), LED headlamps and taillights, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and start, leather/Alcantara upholstery, a seven-inch multi-info display, a five-inch head unit, six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, an around-view monitor, Ride Control and Trace Control.

Six exterior finishes are offered, including four single-tone (Brilliant Silver, Super Black, Gunmetal Grey and Deep Blue Pearl) and two dual-tone options (Pearl White body, Deep Blue Pearl roof; Magnetic Red body, Super Black roof). The interior can be had in Graphite Black or Stone Grey, regardless of the exterior colour(s).

Each purchase comes with a three-year/100,000 km warranty and three-year/60,000 km free service maintenance, while the car’s lithium-ion battery gets an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for peace of mind ownership.

With its latest price tag, the Leaf is the second most affordable EV you can buy here after the base, e-Lite variant of the Hyundai Kona Electric that retails at RM149,888 and offers 136 PS, 395 Nm, a 39.2-kWh battery and 305 km of range (WLTP standard). Would you consider the Leaf if you’re looking to buy an EV? Do check out our review of the Leaf and share your thoughts below.

