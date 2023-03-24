In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 24 March 2023 4:25 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 roadster is on display at the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show, and the soft-top 2+2 is priced at 11.7 million Thai baht in the kingdom, or the equivalent of RM1,518,770 according to the Mercedes-Benz Thailand website.

Here, the SL 43 is the entry model to the roadster’s AMG range, and thus packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine that produces 381 PS at 6,750 rpm and 480 Nm of torque from 3,250 rpm to 5,000 rpm. This comes courtesy of an electric turbocharger driven off the car’s 48-volt electrical system, and which also feeds a belt-driven starter-generator that offers a temporary boost of 14 PS. This also enables a coasting mode, energy recovery and smoother transitions for the engine start-stop function.

Outputs are sent to the rear wheels exclusively through an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds; top speed for the SL 43 is 275 km/h.

Rolling stock for the Thai-market SL 43 are 20-inch wheels shod in tyres measuring 265/40 in front and 295/35 at the rear; this particular example photographed at BIMS 2023 is shod in slightly larger 21-inch units, with tyres measuring 275/35 in front and 305/30 at the rear.

Exterior kit for the SL 43 includes Digital Light along with the Active Light System and Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus, full LED tail lamps with optical fibre technology, the AMG light display, among others.

Safety assistance systems on the SL 43 as standard for Thailand include the driving assistance package with active distance assist, active lane keeping assist, active steering assist with hands-off warning, active emergency stop assist, active brake assist with vehicle, bike and pedestrian detection, active blind spot assist, 360-degree camera with active parking assist and the exit warning function which detects when the user’s hand approaches the door handle.

Inside, the SL 43 gets heated AMG Performance front seats in Nappa leather which are electrically adjustable with memory function, and displays are comprised of a 11.9-inch central touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument display along with a head-up display for the driver. The steering wheel is an AMG Performane multi-function unit trimmed in Nappa leather.

Further interior equipment includes wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Burmester sound system, a fingerprint scanner, the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, extended MBUX functions, a communications module for Mercedes me connect services, MBUS augmented reality navigation, AMG Track Pace, and more.

Priced at 11.7 million baht (RM1,518,770) in Thailand, any Malaysian market entry of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 will command a princely sum, though with the aforementioned 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder powertrain, that will take some of the sting out of the Malaysian capacity-based road tax. Would you have a four-cylinder SL?