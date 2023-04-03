In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 3 April 2023 12:36 pm / 0 comments

There’s a new Ford Ranger in Thailand, and the Ranger Stormtrak slots in between the Ranger Wildtrak and the high-performance Ranger Raptor. There’s no added performance over the Wildtrak, but the Stormtrak comes with extra equipment, and some of those are very eye-catching.

The Stormtrak is powered by the bi-turbo version of the 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel, which makes 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. The gearbox is a 10-speed torque converter automatic, which sends drive to either the rear wheels (2WD) or via a part-time 4×4 system with an electronic shift-on-the-fly system.

The Stormtrak’s kit list builds on the Wildtrak’s and it looks like the latter from far, but come closer and you’ll notice additional three-point LED lights on the grille wing, seemingly gripped by the C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The grille and its frame, which stretches to the chin, are in gloss black and ‘Ranger’ is spelled out on the bonnet.

On the sides, you’ll see 20-inch alloys finished in gloss black with a red hoop. The wheel arches and wing mirror caps are also in matching shiny black, there are Stormtrak badges on the lower front doors (tailgate too) and line decals. By the way, the tyre size is 255/55 and the wheels are two inches larger than the Wildtrak’s 18’s.

You would have noticed that the Stormtrak has a ‘giant spoiler’. That’s actually the flexible sports bar, which can slide to the rear from its usual position. There’s also an adjustable roof rack, and buyers can add on a powered tailgate cover. Lastly, this shade of Sedona Orange is a 10,000 baht (RM1,284) special colour – the other colours are Arctic White, Meteor Grey and Absolute Black.

Inside, the Stormtrak gets a 12.4-inch digital instrument panel, a full screen that’s much larger than the 8.0-inch item in the Wildtrak. There’s also an e-shifter to replace the traditional gear knob, and fully automatic park assist. Orange accents pepper the cabin, and the Stormtrak logo can be found on the front seats and dashboard trim.

The Ford Ranger Stormtrak is priced at 1,264,000 baht (RM162,374) for the 4×2 and 1,399,000 baht (RM179,736) for the 4×4 in Thailand. What do you think of the enhancements over the Wildtrak? Should Sime Darby Auto Connexion bring this to Malaysia?

