22 July 2022

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has introduced the all-new 2022 Ford Ranger, with the pick-up arriving in Malaysia in XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak forms, with six variants across the entire range. The line-up consists of the Ranger XL, which is available in AT and MT forms, as well as the XLT (also in AT and MT options), the XLT Plus and Wildtrak.

The next-gen model, which was unveiled last November, has been heavily revamped. While it continues to sit on a T6 platform, every single component of the ladder frame architecture has seen alterations, enough to make it new, what with very little being carried over from before.

Quite a few changes have come about with the rework. The front wheels have been moved 50 mm forward, effectively lengthening the wheelbase, resulting in improved front and departure angles. The track width has also been increased by 50 mm to provide better axle articulation. Elsewhere, the suspension frame rails have also been shifted to give drivers and passengers a more car-like ride quality.

New features abound, and they are useful, practical ones. The cargo box is now 50 mm wider, making it able to accommodate full-sized European pallets. There’s a new plastic-molded bedliner and two 240 volt, 400 watt sockets for handy utility use, as well as load box capping to protect the paint and sheet metal.

The highlight, however, is a new rear box step that has been integrated into the truck, behind the rear wheels. This allows for much easier loading and unloading stuff, as users no longer have to step on the rear wheels to access the cargo bed. The base of the rear box step is textured exactly like the side steps and rear bumper steps, offering a secure foothold.

Design-wise, the new Ranger looks more muscular than before, thanks to a beefier front end. Visual highlights include new “C-clamp” design headlights, which interlocks with the new grille to create a bold looking fascia.

Elsewhere, the shoulder line has been made subtler, and the wheel fenders are now more pronounced. Additionally, in a bid to draw interest from younger buyers, the automaker has cut back on the use of chrome on the vehicle.

Matrix LED lighting (with auto high beam) makes its way on to the Ranger, but this is only found on the Wildtrak, with the XLT Plus and XLT getting LED units and the XL, halogen. The Wildtrak also features front and rear LED fog lamps, and all Ranger variants come equipped with a tailgate-mounted LED third brake light.

As for wheel sizes, the XL rides on 16-inch units and 255/70 profile tyres, while the XLT and XLT Plus are shod with 17-inch units and 255/70 rubbers. Meanwhile, the Wildtrak is equipped with 18-inch alloys, and are shod with 255/65 series tyres.

All variants are powered by a 2.0 litre EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel, in single or bi-turbo variations. Power output for the single turbo is 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm, while the turbo offers 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm at 1,750 – 2,000 rpm.

Partnering automatic transmissions are a 6R80 six-speed for the XL/XLT AT and a 10R80 10-speed for the two bi-turbo models, the XLT Plus and Wildtrak. Both transmissions get revisions, with the 6R80 being recalibrated to be slightly more efficient than before.

Meanwhile, the 10R80 10-speed unit has been lightened and made more durable. The transmission also features a brand new torque converter, which the company says makes for better refinement and responsiveness, eliminating the “lag” (or dead zone) during acceleration. The gaps between the gear ratios have also been tightened, a move that improves power delivery at lower engine loads, beneficial notably when towing or off-roading.

All the Ranger variants are equipped with the automaker’s familiar part-time 4×4 with an electronic shift-on-the-fly system. The Wildtrak gets the Ranger Raptor’s drive modes (Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery and Mud/Ruts and Sand).

Inside, the cabin gets a fresh perspective, led by a massive portrait-style 12-inch touchscreen infotainment screen on the Wildtrak (10.1-inch for all other variants), complete with a Ford SYNC 4 system, six speakers (four on the XL variants) and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other items include a fully digital eight-inch TFT instrument panel (with customisable views) on all variants. retractable cupholders, multiple storage bins (under and behind the rear seats), an upper and lower glovebox as well as USB-C and USB-A connector ports.

As you’d expect, the Wildtrak gets quite a bit more in terms of kit, including an Ebony Black interior with leather upholstery (fabric for all the other models) as well as a 360-degree high-resolution surround view camera and a Qi wireless smartphone charger.

At the launch today, SDAC also teased the new Ranger Raptor, but announced that it will only be launched sometime in Q4.

Prices for the 2022 Ford Ranger model line-up in Malaysia is as follows (all on-the-road, without insurance):

Ranger 2.0L XL (MT and AT) – from RM108,888

Ranger 2.0L XLT (MT and AT) – from RM124,888

Ranger 2.0L XLT Plus – RM142,888

Ranger Wildtrak – RM168,888