In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 24 March 2023 1:43 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2023) is home not just to debuts of new models from manufacturers, as the show also plays host to existing models that have been given an alternative take. Here, the Peugeot 2008 Sport Concept offers us a look at what a considerable amount of aero bodywork additions can offer the B-segment hatchback.

The subdued main colour of the 2008 Sport Concept shown here is given contrast by the bright green highlights, recalling the scheme on the production 508 PSE from September 2020. Incidentally, the high-performance PHEV variant of the D-segment model was previewed by the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered Concept the year before that; might this sportier 2008 emerge to see production?

The 2008 Sport Concept has had its OEM rounded wheel arches redesigned to have sharper, more prominent character lines, while the widened bodywork also makes room for vents and scoops for the front and rear wheelarches.

A more jutting chin has been fashioned for this car, where the edges at the front corners now run parallel to the light guides that extrapolate from the three-claw DRL signature. Further towards the lower section, the original lower intake gets another lower intake, before finishing at the front splitter that gets the bright green highlight around its leading edges, as do the painted wheels which feature the rally-style flat disc face.

The widened bodywork overall means that the rear doors have been reshaped to meet the lines of the rear wheelarches, though the present panel lines suggest the rear doors could still open. More green highlights feature at the rear of the 2008 Sport Concept, where a large wing sits atop the tailgate and further aero work brings a pair of rear vents which arc all the way down to the to meet the ends of the rear diffuser.

In Malaysia, the current Peugeot 2008 was launched in January 2022 with a single choice of powertrain, a 1.2 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. This drives the front wheels through an Aisin six-speed automatic transmission.