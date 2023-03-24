In Cars, International News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / 24 March 2023 5:08 pm / 0 comments

Neta V

The Neta V is currently on display at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), so here’s a live gallery of the fully electric crossover. Launched in Thailand last August, the Neta V is a product of China’s Hozon Auto, which has a partnership with state-owned energy company PTT.

Priced at 549,000 baht (RM71,297), the Neta V costs the same as the entry-level variant of the Yaris Ativ (we know it as the Vios). In terms of size, it’s smaller than the Perodua Ativa we have here, measuring in at 4,070 mm long (-5 mm), 1,690 mm wide (-20 mm), 1,540 mm tall (-95 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,420 mm (-105 mm).

Built on the company’s HPC platform, the EV features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm of torque., which is powered by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 38.5 kWh that is good for a range of 384 km following the NEDC standard (the WLTP figure is typically around 20% lower).

Given the output figures, the Neta V is not particularly quick as it only has a top speed of 101 km/h and a 0-50 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, making it better suited as a city car. A relatively small turning radius of 4.85 metres and 130 mm of ground clearance is also listed in the spec sheet.

Neta V

For charging, the Neta V can accept a max AC input (Type 2) of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours. There’s also DC fast charging at a peak of 100 kW that gets the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes, while a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system outputs up to 3.3 kW to power external accessories.

In terms of kit, the EV comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse camera, six speakers, synthetic leather upholstery, four-way adjustable electric front seats and two airbags.

There are no active driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist here. Instead, there’s auto brake hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitor and passive cruise control on top of the usual passive safety systems.

Neta S

The Neta V is expected to be launched in Malaysia, with Neta Auto Malaysia showing the model on its website and social media pages. Given the affordable-for-an-EV price tag in Thailand, the Neta V could become the cheapest EV in Malaysia when and if it goes on sale.

Sitting alongside the Neta V at BIMS is the Neta S, which is the brand’s first EV built on its Shanhai platform. The sleek sedan features gullwing doors and styling that is reminiscent of the Nio ET7, albeit sportier in execution.

For instance, the front end features prominent intake areas, with the ones at the corners of the bumper integrating the main headlamps that are joined by ultra-slim LED DRLs. The design of the C-pillars is also rather distinctive, while the rear sports a tailgate spoiler as well as full-width taillights that extend towards the rear doors.

Neta S

Like the Neta V, the main highlight of the Neta S’ interior is a large, portrait-format touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard. One difference is the digital instrument panel is located ahead of the driver on the dash rather than being further up the dash as it is in the Neta V.

In its home market, the Neta S is offered with battery capacities of between 43.51 and 91 kWh, with the range being between 310 km to 715 km. As for powertrains, the Neta S can be optioned with either a rear-mounted electric motor that is rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 310 Nm, or an all-wheel drive setup that adds a second electric motor at the back with the same outputs.

The brand’s flagship model can be optioned with quite a few premium features, including the Neta Pilot system, which in the 4.0 version of the suite powered by Huawei MDC 610 system-on-chip (SOC), is capable of offering piloted driving (SAE Level 4 autonomy). The Neta S isn’t sold in Thailand yet, but in China, it starts from a limited-time introductory price of 179,800 yuan (RM116,454) and going all the way up to 341,800 yuan (RM220,869).

GALLERY: Neta V

GALLERY: Neta S